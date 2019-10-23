Amaya Dunn (from left), Ava Olsson, Brooklyn Prince and Selina Stefanski work together on a puzzle during the STEM 4 Girls workshop at Coldstream Elementary Tuesday. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Girls are being shown they too can find success in the traditionally male-dominated world of science, technology, engineering and math.

Women are vastly underrepresented in these fields, also known as STEM, and efforts are underway to get more young females interested.

READ MORE: 50 per cent of Canadians can’t name a female scientist or engineer: poll

The Vernon School District, with IBM Canada, brought together 106 girls from Grade 6 and 7 for a special STEM4Girls Workshop at Coldstream Elementary Tuesday (Oct. 22).

“It’s bringing out awareness that girls can do anything,” said Kathy Wickum, the school district’s principal of career education.

The girls were introduced to STEM, given challenges forcing them to work together and even got a “speed mentoring session” with some women in STEM.

“They spent time with every one of them, learning what those careers are about,” Wickum said.

For Silver Star Elementary student Brooklyn Prince, meeting a pediatrician inspired her and sparked an interest in becoming a doctor.

Seeing the stereotypes women face and overcome in STEM fields opened a lot of students’ eyes.

“I have learned to believe in myself,” Kidston Elementary student Kalia Davis said.

“To not let other people tell you what you can’t do,” classmate Ava Olsson added.

Selina Stefanski, from Ellison, said, “Girls can do whatever they want and we don’t need to listen to other people to believe who we are.”

For Ellison student Aliana Arteaga Pacheco, the day re-affirmed her belief in girl power, “knowing that other people agree with me, that girls have rights too.”

It is at this formidable age that STEM4Girls hopes to inspire more young females to stick to their interests in science, technology, engineering and math.

”By the time they get to Grade 9 they are starting to self select out of things,” IBM Canada workshop leader Krista Shibata said. “By (grades) 6, 7, 8, you are more self-aware, you start doubting yourself more.”

The Vernon students weren’t the only ones to benefit from the workshop. Shibata brought the camp to Kamloops on Monday, where the girls made slime. And more than 80 students from 10 different Kelowna schools took part in some liquid science at UBC Okanagan on Wednesday.

“It’s just nice to see that they are getting excited,” Shibata said.

READ MORE: Behind the blue and white Vernon Carnival clown mask

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A group of Grade 6 and 7 girls put their heads together to complete a puzzle challenge at Coldstream Elementary Tuesday, during the STEM 4 Girls workshop. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Previous story
VIDEO: Is the stethoscope dying? High-tech options pose threat

Just Posted

BC Housing finds homes for remaining Airport Inn residents

BC Housing has found housing options for remaining residents if they want it

UBCO Heat fall just short in final play at Hindson Cup

The 24-20 loss came to the Calgary Dinos last weekend

West Kelowna Warriors head south after weekend split

The Warriors look for sustained momentum in battle with Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday

Vehicle fire blocks southbound lanes of Coquihalla

The incident is reported to be between Merritt and Helmer Road

Pumpkins, more than just a jack-o-lantern: UBCO chef

The festive Halloween vegetables are great for side dishes, soups and breads

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Cam reopens just ahead of Polar Bear Week

Aquilini companies deny negligence in U.S. vineyard fire that killed two kids

Fire occurred at Red Mountain Vineyard, located in southeast Washington State

EDITORIAL: The wishes of the voters

While the results will not please everyone, this is, more or less, what Canadian voters have chosen

Surrey cop killer gets new parole conditions

Surrey RCMP Constable Roger Pierlet, 23, was shot dead on March 29, 1974

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

Most Read