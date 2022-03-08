New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian immigration program for Ukraine too limited: Singh

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program for people fleeing Ukraine just to Ukrainian citizens. Two Ukrainian-Canadians got emotional describing how hard it is for their families in Ukraine to get to safety.

RussiaUkraine

Previous story
Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Just Posted

(Photo/Russell Peters Facebook)
Russell Peters coming to Prospera Place

Dust advisory continues in Vernon. (Parker Crook - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Second dust advisory of 2022 continues for Vernon

Lynda Saundry, born 1961, is charged with the murder of North Okanagan resident Barry Jones in July 2020. (Facebook photo)
North Okanagan woman’s murder case adjourned, again

Geoff Lawrence coaches two boxers in Kelowna. (Facebook)
Kelowna’s MadKatz boxing steps into a new ring