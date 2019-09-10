Your morning start: Okanagan is getting EBus

Your morning start that gives you all-you-need-to-know in the Okanagan

It’s time to dust off your umbrella, the interior is in for a mostly rainy week.

Fun Fact of the day:

The ill-fated RMS Titanic only had three functioning smokestacks.

Out of the luxury liner’s four smokestacks, only three were actually connected to the boiler room exhaust.

As liners of the steam era became larger, more boilers were used and more funnels were needed.

Eventually, the number of funnels became symbolic of speed, safety, and power. On this premise shipping companies sometimes added false funnels.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Kelowna:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Alberta-based Ebus expects to begin daily bus trips in October connecting the Shuswap to Kamloops, Kelowna and the Lower Mainland.

Video of the day:

Take a good look at the most complex eyes in the animal kingdom, the fascinating peepers of the Mantis Shrimp! Mounted on mobile stalks, each eye can move independently of each other. The shrimps eyes have between 12-16 types of photoreceptor cells ⁠— humans have just 3.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm chosen for Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in 2020

