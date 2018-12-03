A Bernese Mountain pup has his first interaction with snow as SilverStar Mountain Resort surprised a group of young skiiers with the eight-week old puppies. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

Puppies surprise young skiiers at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Watch as Bernese Mountain puppies have their first interaction with snow and surprise 5-year-olds

It’s the perfect pairing of powder and puppies.

SilverStar Mountain Resort surprised kids on their first day of the Rippers Ski School program with eight-week-old Bernese Mountain puppies.

Not only were these puppies introduced to snow for the first time, they also surprised the group of five-year-old up-and-coming shredders on their first day of the SnowSports program.

“Many smiles appeared on children’s faces as they interacted with the playful pups in the snow,” said Ian Jenkins, director of marketing and sales for the Resort.

Related: SilverStar aglow for annual light up

Related: SilverStar alpine season delayed

Soon after, a group of Bernese Mountain Dogs from the surrounding area of the Okanagan surprised SilverStar’s village. Local skiers and snowboarders greeted the four-legged-friends with excitement and proved to be a crowd favourite.

The event was recorded and posted on SilverStar’s social media and within a couple of hours garnered over 12,000 views with hundreds of comments and shares. As of 6:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, the video has been viewed 41,000 times, received 935 reactions, 706 comments and 495 shares. The video was posted to the resort’s Facebook page Sunday, Dec. 2.

SilverStar Mountain Resort is dog-friendly and they offer an optional pet pass where 100 per cent of proceeds go to the SPCA. Guests are reminded to have their pups leashed at all times while they enjoy being out on the mountain.

SilverStar’s Rippers Program was awarded Best for Beginners by Holidays With Kids in 2018 and aims to build their skills on the snow and review their progression with each parent throughout the season.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver esports entry in the Overwatch League to be known as the Titans

Just Posted

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots are due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Kelowna woman hopes to inspire others to consider donating a kidney

Nicole Garcia donated her kidney to a friend in October

The Rockets deliver teddy bears and smiles at Kelowna General Hospital

The bears were thrown onto the ice Saturday night

Heat comeback falls short against Saskatoon

Kelowna fell to the Huskies Dec. 1

Heat close out opening half with three set defeat at Saskatchewan

The UBC Okanagan team fell to the Huskies in the last game of the calendar year

Puppies surprise young skiiers at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Watch as Bernese Mountain puppies have their first interaction with snow and surprise 5-year-olds

Family of woman killed on Sea-to-Sky highway wants to fulfil her dying wish

Bekah Mann, 24, wanted to be one with nature in death

Newly discovered cave in B.C. park might be the largest in Canada

The cave was spotted in Wells Gray Provincial Park back in March

Trial to begin for accused in fatal shooting of CFL player

Mylan Hicks died in 2016 outside the Marquee Beer Market in Calgary

Rare December tornadoes reported in central U.S.

One dead in and at least 20 injured in U.S. tornado

UN chief issues dramatic climate appeal to world leaders

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at climate summit in Poland

Alberta cuts oil production to help deal with low prices

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says as of January there will be an 8.7 per cent reduction ordered in oil production

Canadian astronaut lifts off on Russian rocket to International Space Station

The last Canadian astronaut to visit the space station was Chris Hadfield, who was on a five-month mission that ended in May 2013

Update: The Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm reopened at midnight Sunday

Highway 1 was closed for nearly eight hours after what was reported as a three-vehicle collision

Most Read