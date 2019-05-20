Noah Dalla Lana poses with his award-winning 13-pound pike. Submitted photo

Young B.C. angler wins top award for catching fish two-thirds his own height

Nine-year-old Noah Dalla Lana was honoured at this year’s BC Wildlife Federation Gala

Nine-year-old Grand Forks resident Noah Dalla Lana reeled in top prize in the Youth Fishing Award at the BC Wildlife Federation last week in Fort St. John.

The young angler also won another award for catching a 13-pound, one-ounce pike.

Dalla Lana said that he first thought the prize fish’s bite was just a rock snag.

“I moved to the edge of the beach where the rocks began and cast my rod out,” Dalla Lana told the BC Wildlife Federation, “[I] let it sink and started reeling,” and that’s when his line snapped taut.

He thought that his favourite spinner lure had caught on the rocks where he was casting.

“As I called my dad to come help get the line unsnagged, [it] started to peel off my reel.”

Dalla Lana said he spent the next 10 minutes “fighting [the] biggest freshwater fish of my life.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Eiffel Tower closed down after intruder tries to climb up
Next story
30 years later: Stories from the Coquihalla

Just Posted

Former Kelowna hockey player dies after battle with ALS

Mitch Wilson was born in Kelowna and was 57 when he died

Toddler sustains serious injuries after falling from Rutland balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment on May 18

Witness says Kelowna man on trial for murder admitted to the killing

Steven Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Bus pull returns to Kelowna with record 17 teams

Teams of eight people will pull a BC Transit bus for their community on May 25

Search for missing kayaker turned over to West Kelowna RCMP

A 71-year-old man’s kayak floated ashore on Friday

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

North Okanagan tests out two $10/day childcare sites

Katrine Conroy came to Vernon to tour universal child care prototype sites, including the one at Maven Lane

Okanagan medical cannabis shop shutting doors

Herb’s Health Centre has been operating without a city business licence for nearly a year

Bucking bulls return to Okanagan raceway Sunday

Bull Riders Canada returns to the South Okanagan with some of the top riders in Canada

Okanagan city to give out fines for sitting on sidewalk

Residents of Penticton will soon be fined for sitting or laying on sidewalks

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Most Read