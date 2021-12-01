Wind whips up water on Okanagan Lake. (Janis Brown / Facebook)

Wind whips up wild waves on Okanagan Lake near Peachland

Residents are reporting power outages and damage to yards

Wind gusting up to 50 km/hr is causing tiny water tornados on Okanagan Lake in Peachland.

Residents are reporting water spouting up into the air near Antler’s Beach. Others are reporting damage to fences and lawn furniture due to high winds.

In Summerland, more than 600 BC Hydro customers are in the dark due to a power outage caused by strong winds knocking down power lines.

Further to the south, residents on Apex Mountain are also without power after a storm blew down trees onto power lines.

Okanagan

