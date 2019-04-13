White Spot’s new Avocado Beyond Burger features a plant-based patty from Beyond Meat. (White Spot)

White Spot to add new 100% plant-based patty to menu

The Avocado Beyond Burger launches across B.C. on Monday

White Spot is right on trend as they get set to launch their new burger featuring a 100 per cent plant-based patty.

The Avocado Beyond Burger will be made with a burger patty from Beyond Meat, a company that sells a variety of plant protein-based food items.

Beyond Meat also supplies the A&W Beyond Meat burger and breakfast burger.

READ MORE: A&W introduces Beyond Meat veggie burgers across Canada

“The Beyond Burger provides the satiating taste of a traditional burger, but comes with the added health and sustainability benefits of plant-based meat,” Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder, said in a news release.

The plant-based patty will also be featured in White Spot’s Southwest Power Bowl.

Starting May 6 the Beyond Burger patty will be available at Triple O’s locations.

To celebrate the launch of their new menu item, White Spot is giving away the burger for free in Vancouver on Monday.

A Triple O food truck will be parked at 688 Cambie St. at 11 a.m. to give the first 300 customers a taste of the Avocado Beyond Burger.


