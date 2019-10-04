Where to find the best authentic tacos in Kelowna

Can National Taco Day be every day?

Today marks a special day, National Taco Day.

A day to celebrate all that is flavor-filled salsas, pickled vegetables, and juicy meats propped on top of mouth-watering corn tortillas.

Look no further, let’s get down to business and taco ‘bout the most important list you’ll encounter today.

Best Tacos in Kelowna

1. YLW Tacos

This gem of a food truck can be seen off of Highway 97 just before Dilworth Road, it’s impossible to miss with its fun outdoor eating space and bright colored umbrellas.

There’s a reason YLW Tacos won the best taco award in Kelowna. What’s special about this taco joint is that they make their hand-pressed corn tortillas daily, and offer what some would say the best pork belly tacos in the Okanagan.

“We come in early in the morning and prepare a huge portion of corn masa (dough) and hand press our tortillas,” said chef and owner Desmond Cresswell. “Our motto is fresh daily.”

If you haven’t already, make sure to stop by before the end of October when they close for the winter.

2. Latin Fiesta

Stepping into Rutland’s Latin Fiesta is like being transported into a true Mexican taqueria. It’s hard to ignore the scent of corn tortillas and hot grilled meats.

What you see is what you get at Latin Fiesta, an amazing plate with bold amazing colours, that tastes better than it looks. They offer all the taco connoisseur favourites, everything from delicious fish tacos to pork tacos al pastor.

Not only does Latin Fiesta offer authentic Mexican food, but they also offer El Salvadorian dishes. After tasting their tacos, save a little room for a pupusa or tamale.

Be wary, the only con of this amazing restaurant is that they’re closed on Sundays.

3. El Taquero

A Kelowna local favourite, El Taquero screams everything Mexico City street-style tacos.

If you’re looking to enjoy a taco after walking the boardwalk at City Park, this is your nearest stop for a delicious taco.

This taco shop offers a variety of tacos, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. Plus, they offer an amazing plastic-free catering service.

“Kelowna loves our Happy Hours, we offer 4 tacos of your choice and a margarita for 15.99,” said margarita shaker Marnie Burnett.

El Taquero hosts their Happy Hour daily from 2 to 6 p.m.

