A baby. (PeakPx)

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Olivia and Oliver top the list of most popular baby names in B.C. for 2019.

The data, released Tuesday, said the next most popular names were Lucas, Liam, Ethan, Noah, William, Benjamin, Charlotte, Emma and Leo, according to the Vital Statistics Agency.

The list did not differ much from 2018, when Liam was the top choice, followed by Olivia, Emma, Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan and Amelia.

However, the number of babies born in B.C. did drop from 43,844 in 2018 to 40,978 in 2019.

Compare baby name popularity here: https://connect.health.gov.bc.ca/babynames.

