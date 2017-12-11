This is the WestJet’s sixth annual Christmas miracle video. This year they took 12 children’s wishes and turned them into reality. (YouTube/WestJet)

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

What should Christmas be about?

The response to this will constantly change depending on who is answering the question, and in WestJet’s latest Christmas Miracle video, the Canadian airline features a dozen children’s wishes for their 12 Flights of Christmas.

The video is a compilation of 12 events that were broadcast to Facebook Live and featured Blue Santa, Mrs. Claus and celebrity guests bringing surprise and delight to hundreds of WestJet guests and their families.

“WestJet creates holiday magic for Canadians every year. This year, we asked for help from youth from St. Alban’s Boys and Girls Club,” said Richard Bartrem, WestJet Vice-President Marketing Communications. “Christmas, through the eyes of a child, is magical and the children gave us wonderful inspiration for surprising our guests. The best part was that the children got to be present to witness their own miracle come to life.”

The Christmas wishes ranged from cuddling 40 puppies at Calgary International Airport to a world made of gingerbread at the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport, to a Nutcracker performance at Winnipeg’s James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, to a life-sized snow globe at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

These 12 events were held on 12 consecutive days in 10 cities and one in-air flight.

Read More: A Christmas miracle for Fort Mac

Previous years have seen the company perform a Christmas miracle in Fort McMurray after families living there were devastated by a raging wildfire in May 2016.

This marks the sixth year in a row that WestJet has surprised passengers or families during the holiday season.


