WATCH: Ministry triggers avalanche to keep Highway 1 safe

Crews deploy a remote avalanche control system at Three Valley Gap on the Trans Canada Highway

Ever wonder how roads are kept safe in avalanche zones?

Well, the Ministry of Transportation is letting the public know how crews deal with road safety in winter conditions.

From a nearby helicopter, crews deployed a remote avalanche control system at Three Valley Gap on the Trans Canada Highway and it was call caught on camera.

The Remote Avalanche Control System, or RACS, is being piloting by the Ministry this winter along a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway.

According to TranBC this is how RACS works:

  • Avalanche technicians monitor snowpack and weather condition to determine when avalanche control measure are required.
  • When an avalanche control measure is needed, crews close the road and perform a sweep in order to ensure that the controlled avalanche area is clear.
  • After the all-clear is given, a tech using a wireless device sends a signal to the control system tower, triggering the explosive deployment box to drop a tethered explosive charge that fires after a short delay causing an avalanche to occur.
  • After the avalanche has stopped and it’s considered safe to proceed, crews swoop in to clean the snow off the highway and road is reopened.

Check out the action below.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rudolph and rest of Santa’s reindeer are all female: scientist

Just Posted

Motor vehicle takes out power in Kelowna

Power is out for those in the McKinley Landing area

More charges laid in drug investigation

A 46-year-old man from Kelowna faces prohibited firearms and drug trafficking charges

UPDATE: Heavy snowfall grounds flights in Kelowna and Penticton

Several flights in and out of Kelowna International Airport Tuesday have been cancelled

UPDATE: Okanagan-Shuswap to be hit with heavy snowfall

Up to 35 centimetres to fall in some parts of the region

Extra meningococcal immunization clinics added

Health units to host evening drop-in clinics across Okanagan

Even more Christmas hampers given out in Kelowna

Hamper numbers are higher than last year, according to the food bank

WATCH: Ministry triggers avalanche to keep Highway 1 safe

Crews deploy a remote avalanche control system at Three Valley Gap on the Trans Canada Highway

Kelowna food bank supports 100 babies

The faces of the Tiny Bundles program

A ‘pretty determined girl’ helps raise $6,000 for wildfire-ravaged interior B.C. fire departments

Khiara Archibald sold lemonade and homemade jewellery to raise funds for local firefighters.

A rare find featuring the King of Rock and Roll in Kelowna

A resident has turned his stash of Elvis cards into presentable posters

Semis collide closing Highway 1 at Cherry Creek

Kamloops RCMP are warning motorists to avoid Highway 1 west of Kamloops for several hours

VIDEO: Vancouver Aquarium introduces two new baby walruses from Quebec

Lakina and Balzak are half-siblings and the first baby walruses to be born in Canadian captivity

Rogers, CBC sign 7-year sub-licensing agreement for Hockey Night in Canada

Rogers is in its fourth year of a 12-year, $5.2B agreement with the NHL for exclusive media rights

Rudolph and rest of Santa’s reindeer are all female: scientist

Only female reindeer keep their antlers for the winter

Most Read