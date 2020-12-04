WATCH: Beaver gnaws away in Armstrong wetlands

An Armstrong resident shared video of a beaver gnawing away on a stick to Facebook Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Robyn Civic Adnoh photo)

An Armstrong resident has captured up-close footage of a beaver that appears to be thoroughly enjoying a piece of wood in a local creek.

Facebook user Robyn Civic Adnoh shared the video Friday morning, taken while out on a walk with her dog.

Beavers don’t hibernate, according to Critter Control, but tend to be less active and keep themselves hidden in the winter. Though they spend most of their time in their dens when temperatures drop, they can occasionally be seen storing food nearby to prepare for the cold months.

Brendan Shykora

Wildlife