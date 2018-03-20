A poster for the original “Star Wars” movie from 1977.

VSO to perform ‘Star Wars’ music while 1977 movie plays on big screen

Three shows for the classic at iconic Orpheum Theatre this summer

Star Wars fans will fill Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre for special summer concerts orchestrated by the VSO.

For three nights in July, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will play music from the original Star Wars, dubbed “A New Hope,” while the iconic film plays on a big screen, in HD.

The event is part of a “VSO at the Movies” series, with California-born Justin Freer conducting.

Show dates are from July 11 to 13 at the famous theatre on Granville Street, at 7 p.m. nightly, and tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 27 starting at 10 a.m.

CLICK HERE for more event details.

In case you didn’t know, or forgot, here’s the plot of the 1977 classic, as shown on the VSO’s website:

“Set 30 years after Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: A New Hope, the fourth episode of the saga, returns to the desert planet of Tatooine. A young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) begins to discover his destiny when, searching for a lost droid, he is saved by reclusive Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness). A civil war rages in the galaxy, and Rebel forces struggle against the evil Galactic Empire, Luke and Obi-Wan enlist the aid of hotshot pilot, Han Solo (Harrison Ford). Joined by the quirky droid duo R2-D2 and C-3PO, the unlikely team sets out to rescue Rebel leader Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and make use of the stolen plans to destroy the Empire’s ultimate weapon. In a legendary confrontation, the rogue group mounts an attack against the Death Star for a climactic battle with the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
