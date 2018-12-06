Vote for the winner in the 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year Awards

Winner gets a $2,000 London Drugs gift card and a three-day photography workshop with professional nature photographer

The closing date is almost here for the 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award.

Our judges have narrowed down the thousands of photos submitted to the top 100 and now, it’s your turn.

With just one vote, you could decide who wins the People’s Choice Award, a $2,000 London Drugs gift card and a three-day photography workshop with professional nature photographer, Dave Hutchison.

And there’s something in it for you, too: If you vote, you get entered to win a $250 London Drugs gift card.

There are 100 different photos to pick from and seven categories to vote in: Scenic Canada, Wildlife, Love Where You Live, Festivals + Events, People, Food and Pets.

Curious who you’re up against for the sweet $250 gift card?

More than 3,200 people have already cast over 30,000 votes from Smithers, Fernie, Sooke and Victoria, and more are coming in every second.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6.

