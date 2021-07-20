Staff and clients from the Fraser River Lodge caught this white sturgeon on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Fraser River Lodge)

Staff and clients from the Fraser River Lodge caught this white sturgeon on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Fraser River Lodge)

‘Virgin’ sturgeon caught in Fraser River more than 11 feet long

‘Catches like this are extremely rare,’ according to folks at the Fraser River Lodge

The white sturgeon caught Saturday in the Fraser River was more than 11 feet in length, and had never been tagged before, according a fishing lodge rep in Agassiz.

“Our excellent team of guides managed to find a virgin (never before caught) 11’5” length and 56” girth white sturgeon in the Fraser River,” said Kate Wisse, media assistant at the Fraser River Lodge.

“Catches like this are extremely rare and are always exciting to be a part of,” Wisse said.

They were happy to showcase what they called “a momentous occasion” by sharing a photo of the mammoth sturgeon.

The lodge is a proud partner in the volunteer-driven sturgeon-tagging program of the Fraser River Sturgeon Conservation Society. Each wild sturgeon is scanned, measured, tagged, and released if it had never been previously tagged.

RELATED: Albino sturgeon caught on the Fraser near Yale

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser River

Previous story
With Tuesday’s Bezos space launch, Blue Origin engineers look for more ‘extreme elation’

Just Posted

A truck fire came dangerously close to a home on Okanagan Landing Road Monday morning before firefighters doused the blaze. (BX Dobs photo)
Suspicious truck fire spreads near Vernon

The Bunting Road fire burning above a number of cabins on Mabel Lake, where residents remain on evacuation alert. (Randy Smith photo)
Evacuations ordered for homes on east side of Mabel Lake

A bear snacks on garbage in Lake Country Sunday, July 18, prompting reminders to keep your garbage locked up so fed bears don't become dead bears. (Bob Vinek photo)
Bear snacks on garbage in Lake Country

Crews finished dismantling the remainder of the collapsed crane on July 19, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Evacuation order mostly lifted 1 week after deadly Kelowna crane collapse