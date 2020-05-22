Rob Winder took a video of some unconventional boat travel as this boater appears to have taken to the water with his trailer still attached. (Rob Winder/Facebook)

VIDEO: Boat crosses Shuswap Lake with trailer still attached

Local resident films bizarre boat. Clip viewed over 6 million times.

Some unconventional boat travel over the May long weekend turned heads on Shuswap Lake, before going viral.

Shuswap resident Rob Winder was with his son and boating near Marble Point, north of Sicamous, on May 16 when another boat on the water made him do a double take.

The other boat’s trailer was still attached as it puttered across the lake at a slow speed. Winder filmed a 22-second clip of the boat but didn’t expect what happened next.

Read More: Wildlife park near Kamloops to reopen June 1

Read More: Dirt deal delivers savings for Salmon Arm taxpayers

Within hours of posting the video to his Facebook page, Winder saw it had over 10,000 views. By the next day the clip had 500,000 views and Winder had already received an offer from Viral Hog to distribute the video to other websites around the world. By May 22, the video had surpassed 6 million views and Winder’s original post had been shared 192,000 times.

As for the boater who took to the water with the trailer attached, Winder said he was probably moving the trailer to a boat-in cabin. The trailer appeared well secured to the hull of the boat with straps. Winder said he had heard of people moving trailers this way but had never seen it for himself.

“To get something that happened on the Shuswap up to 7 million views. It’s exciting for our little lake,” Winder said.

Read More: PHOTOS: Hopeful service dogs get picked up by B.C. trainers drive-thru style

Read More: City of Kamloops to remove ‘COVID is a lie’ posters from power poles


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Boating

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How do we evaluate risk? The psychological process of making decisions in a pandemic

Just Posted

COVID-19 ‘not a death sentence’ says Penticton woman after seeing senior mother recover

Cancer, blindness, a fractured hip, dementia, and COVID-19 not enough to bring Betty Jukes down

United Way cancels Bus Pull, replaced with ‘8-Minute Challenge 2020’

The Bus Pull raises funds to help United Way support local charities

Kelowna man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at driver

Police said the man pointed a gun at a driver and damaged a taxi

Former Kelowna pharmacist accused of distributing opioids without a prescription

Dayton Cliff Sobool denies the allegations made by the B.C. College of Pharmacists

‘Full recovery will take up to three years’: Kelowna International Airport

Kelowna International Airport’s domestic and international flights have drastically dropped since the pandemic began

VIDEO: Boat crosses Shuswap Lake with trailer still attached

Local resident films bizarre boat. Clip viewed over 6 million times.

Federal parties tap wage subsidy program to avoid layoffs as donations dry up

The NDP and Greens have both applied but have not yet been approved, while Bloc Quebecois has not applied

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Northern B.C. woman awarded $55K in RCMP excessive force suit

Irene Joseph alleged false arrest and assault and battery related to a 2014 incident in Smithers

Low profits, few customers in post-pandemic recovery says B.C. business survey

About 43 per cent of businesses say they think they will need government incentives to continue operating

Update: Live trap placed for bear that damaged truck in Blind Bay

Black bear was seen standing on the tonneau cover of the truck in Blind Bay resident’s driveway

NAFTA panel upholds U.S. softwood lumber ‘injury’ complaint

Other rulings still to come, B.C. forest industry group says

PHOTOS: Hopeful service dogs get picked up by B.C. trainers drive-thru style

PADS trains all kinds of assistance dogs people living with disabilities and groups

Kamloops police respond to distraught man in stolen rowboat

A man ran from police in an earlier incident

Most Read