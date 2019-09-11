VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

737 aircraft hit birds shortly after take off from Abbotsford International Airport

Passengers on board Swoop Airlines flight 312 watched this frightening scene after the plane hit a flock of birds on Tuesday morning.

The plane struck the birds shortly after taking off from Abbotsford International Airport and was forced to turn back to make an emergency landing.

Witnesses claimed the aircraft made a booming sound after hitting the birds, and some said they saw flames.

The pilots landed the aircraft without further incident.

RELATED: Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

Previous story
Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th
Next story
Morning start: 55+ athletes descend on the Okanagan

Just Posted

What do you want Kelowna to look like in 20 years?

City will host four events in September, encouraging the public to help with its long-term plan

Pride Society announces ‘newest, queerest’ wine festival in Kelowna

New event will be funded through a federal grant intended to increase tourism outside the summer months

Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic off Highway 97

Incident was reported to police shortly after 10 a.m.

PHOTOS: Vibrant sky follows rainstorm in Kelowna

Rainstorm caused minor flooding and continued overnight across the region

UBC Okanagan coach seeing maturity in this year’s Heat roster

The Heat played UFV and Trinity Western last weekend

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Student’s online wordplay leads to school-threat investigation in Kamloops

A teen was investigated for making a social media threat against a school

Panthers claw past Voodoo in Okanagan football

Football season kicks off with junior and senior varsity and minor teams

Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging

It’s been 18 years since commandeered planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City

Rust Valley Restorers’ classic Camaro to be won in fundraiser

Tappen’s Rust Bros. Restorations crew donates vehicle to support Habitat for Humanity

Poll: Which common superstitions do you take seriously, if any?

Find a penny, pick it up. All day long you’ll have good luck… or not?

B.C. Starbucks co-workers replace stolen bike for Iraqi teen seeking asylum

An 18-year-old from Iraq was working at Starbucks when he learned his bike was stolen from the patio

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Most Read