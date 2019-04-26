VIDEO: Timelapse shows ‘tiny specs’ of how Vancouver has changed since 1984

To celebrate Earth Week, Google Earth releases timelapses showing population growth from bird’s eye view

A lot has changed in three decades’ time – but how B.C.’s biggest city has evolved over that time is a sight never before seen from a bird’s eye view.

In honour of Earth Week, Google Earth has released a timelapse showing how Vancouver has changed based off its recorded satellite imagery.

Although it’s not quite as detailed as DriveBC’s road-trip time machine series, which takes viewers on a trip through the late roads of major routes across the province, the timelapse by Google Earth instead shows tiny specs of light yellow dots that represent buildings, homes and new streets that come with steady population growth.

Google Earth’s Timelapse campaign “compiles images of Earth taken from space into an interactive experience, showcasing the ongoing changes of our planet.”

Other Canadian-based timelapses include Winnipeg, Toronto and Quebec.

WATCH: BC Road Trip Time machine featuring Highway 7 in 1966

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Be wary of robot emotions; ‘simulated love is never love’
Next story
Fashion Fridays: Style your white blouse

Just Posted

Cache Creek man accused of murder out on bail in Kelowna supportive housing

Corey Harkness is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a Jan. 14 shooting in Cache Creek

Big White to host first snowboardcross world cup in Canada since 2013

The Barrels and Berns Snowboardcross World Cup makes Okanagan debut in 2020.

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow on Rogers Pass

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

Okanagan talent heading to 2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

Team BC is ready for another strong showing at the tournment starting May 7

Rockets confident in position at upcoming WHL draft

The Rockets hold the 5th overall pick at the May 2 draft

Fashion Fridays: Style your white blouse

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

‘Zero-tolerance’ approach to drug use not working with B.C. teens: study

UBC researchers interviews more than 80 teenagers about zero-tolerance and harm reduction

Okanagan man who wrestled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

Foodie Friday: Hero Burger and salad at Burger 55

Owner/operator Ronald Bee serves up his favourite burger to make at the Penticton eatery

B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Chilliwack financial advisor still banging the drum over unclaimed $1,200 RESP grant cash

Two Vancouver police officers could face charges in crash that injured five: IIO

IIO BC requests consideration of charges against two Vancouver police officers driving two police vehicles

Signs of doomed marriages, according to wedding photographers

How does your wedding hold up?

Be wary of robot emotions; ‘simulated love is never love’

Research has shown that people have a tendency to project human traits onto robots

Osprey camera goes live in the South Okanagan

Ospreys are flying back to nest in Osoyoos for the summer

Most Read