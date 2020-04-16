Three-year-old Aldergrove resident Jace had a surprise visit from his self-isolated grandfather during his Quarantine-themed birthday party at home on Wednesday, April 15. (Karli Benetta/Special to the Star)

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

An Aldergrove grandpa found just about the only way he could see his grandson on his birthday during a pandemic – in a full hazmat suit.

As Jace celebrated being three years old Wednesday (April 15), Douglas Rae –whom he calls “Papa” – couldn’t resist a surprise visit to his quarantine-themed birthday party at home.

Jace’s family of four was disappointed knowing they couldn’t throw him a birthday bash due to a provincial health ban limiting large gatherings to prevent COVID-19 spread.

But they still wanted Jace to have a momentous celebration, said mother Karli Benetta.

“So we had to get a little creative,” she emphasized.

First, they hung a special black and yellow sign, that read: “Quarantine third birthday party! None of you are invited.”

Then, unbeknownst to the household, “Papa came to visit in head-to-toe Hazmat,” Benetta retold.

“He surprised us all,” she said.

It had been nearly five weeks since anyone in their immediate family had seen the grandfather, who was self-isolating out of precaution, due to his age.

But “he wanted to go the extra mile and get a hug from his grandson – in the safest way possible,” Mom explained, saying he had previously acquired the hazardous materials suit from a old job.

Papa made quite the entrance, beaming in an all-blue suit, holding colourful balloons for his grandson.

“Hey! We can have a hug now,” Papa exclaimed, arms-out toward Jace.

“What are you wearing?” The three-year-old questioned him multiple times, hugging back.

“It’s the only way I could hug you,” Papa replied.

Jace’s mother thinks her son enjoyed his intimate celebration, just as much as he would have any other birthday.

He still “doesn’t fully understand why grandpa can’t just give him a hug,” Mom said.

READ MORE: Aldergrove grandpa beats heart attack to celebrate 71st wedding anniversary

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: Is this the world’s toughest tongue twister?
Next story
B.C. designer John Fluevog creates shoes in honour of Dr. Bonnie Henry

Just Posted

Kelowna aerospace company manufacturing PPE amid COVID-19 pandemic

The company has completed its first 2,000 protective face shields to be distributed to the front lines

Kelowna’s Rio Manning exemplifies perseverance during Limb Loss Awareness month

April is Limb Loss Awareness Month

Central Okanagan politicians join forces to ensure economic strength following pandemic

Task force adds the weight of politicians who can lobby for support from higher levels of government

Beaverdell, B.C. home to underground mine over a century old

YouTube channel ‘British Columbia Ghost Mines’ explores abandoned mine in the south east valley

UPDATE: Garage fire destroys vehicle in Kelowna

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze on Cameron Avenue

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

LETTER: Golf courses should be closed

Golfers have been asked to stay at home during COVID-19 pandemic

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

Donations accepted for School District No. 67 food programs

Programs will continue during COVID-19 pandemic

COVID Canada: Calm, cool and collected

As tests of leadership go, a global pandemic must be considered fearsome.… Continue reading

LETTER: Summerland solar project should be located elsewhere

Other locations in community would be better suited for project

Summerland Health Centre evacuated

Odour of diesel fuel noticed in facility on morning of April 16

B.C. liquor, cannabis sales up in March, now levelled off to seasonal norms

Sale figures are not released, but percentages show huge percentage increases

Most Read