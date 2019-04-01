Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Two rare white lion cubs have been born in a Crimean safari park.

The male and female cubs arrived in the Taygan lion park near Belogorsk several days ago but haven’t been named yet.

There are about 300 white lions in the world – many of them in captivity

The Taygan park, the first lion park in Europe, was established by enthusiast Oleg Zubkov in 2006 and now houses 60 big cats, including more than 20 white lions.

Watch the adorable video below:

(The Associated Press)

READ MORE: Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

READ MORE: B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.