VIDEO: Mountain goat stuck for hours under B.C. bridge returned to wild

Conservation officers were able to tranquilize and free the goat

Who’s heard the story of a mountain goat living under a B.C. bridge?

It’s no tall tale.

The shaggy beast doesn’t actually live there, but it did come for a visit Wednesday night and nestle in the east-side underbelly of the Victoria Street Bridge in Trail.

Conservation Officer Blair Thin said shortly after 6 p.m. a call came in that a wild goat was spotted lodged beneath the Columbia River crossing.

He and fellow officer Ben Beetlestone were 70-or-so kilometres away dealing with a campfire violation at Rosebud Lake, so they couldn’t see it – or truly believe it – until hours later.

But when they did roll into Trail after 10 p.m., Thin said they quickly located the frightened animal.

“He was quite visible under the highway bridge,” he explained. “It was bedded down between the concrete bridge supports.”

The goat was assessed to be healthy and approximately three years-old.

“We then utilized a jab stick in order to inject a tranquilizer drug,” Thin said. “And we were able to borrow a kennel off a local resident so we could transport the goat to an area within its home range.”

Shortly after the goat woke up from its ordeal at around 11:30 p.m., the officers set it free.

“It’s not a common occurrence to have mountain goats underneath the Trail bridge,” Thin noted. “That said, there is a healthy population of goats in the near vicinity. This one probably came from the ridge that runs in Sunningdale and behind the hospital,” he added.

“There’s a lot of country up there and a lot of craggy rock, which is good habitat for them.”

Thin did not disclose where the animal was released.

“Any animal released back into the wild is quite vulnerable because they still have effects of the tranquilizer,” he said. “And we don’t want it getting spooked by human activity or a dog, and stumbling off the mountain again.”

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Police hunt for ‘wascally wabbit’ caught in B.C. traffic

Just Posted

Learn more about Lake Country councillor candidate Todd McKenzie

Todd McKenzie has submitted his candidate nomination form to the District of Lake Country

Learn more about Lake Country school candidate trustee Deb Butler

Butler has dropped off her nomination package

Lake Country council candidates file nomination packages

Nomination packages have begun to trickle in

West Kelowna Warriors owner reinstates fired head coach

Kim Dobranski says he made a mistake firing Geoff Grimwood; BCHL says it ‘suggested’ reinstatement

Terry Fox’s younger brother to speak in Kelowna, Lake Country run returns

Terry Fox runs are scheduled for around the Central Okanagan

VIDEO: Mountain goat stuck for hours under B.C. bridge returned to wild

Conservation officers were able to tranquilize and free the goat

Police investigate shooting in Ontario, four reportedly wounded

There are reports that several people were shot in St. Catharines

Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the suspects as Russian military intelligence officers

Lillooet mayor asks for rail service to return to Vancouver-Prince George route

Trains along the route were discontinued by the B.C. government in 2002

Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Reports indicate the actor died of a heart attack in Florida

Update: Tense police situation ends in Kelowna

Shots were fired and police swarmed the area …

B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Nearly $150 million in new bases, personnel and ships are on hold

Health minister announces $72M in emergency funding for B.C.’s opioid crisis

Funds split between province, federal government in new Emergency Treatment Fund

New experience centre to showcase South Okanagan wines

Great Estates Wine Experience Centre will open at the Penticton Lakeside Resort

Most Read