Federal leader of the NDP Jagmeet Singh and MP Richard Cannings celebrate after a Penticton Vees goal in the pre-season game against the West Kelowna Warriors. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

VIDEO: Hockey talk with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

The leader of the federal NDP named his favourite teams, player, and hopes for the Stanley Cup

By Brennan Phillip, Western News Staff

Black Press Media’s Penticton Western News caught up with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh at the Vees game on Wednesday night to ask him a bit about hockey.

Born in Toronto, the representative of Burnaby is split between having the Canucks and Maple Leafs as favourite teams. They’re his hopes for the Stanley Cup this year too.

“It’s got to be either the Maple Leafs or the Canucks, that’s it,” said Singh. “All the way, let’s do this.”

As for his favourite player? It’s Halifax-born Sidney Crosby.

“I like the resilience of Sidney Crosby,” said Singh. “A Canadian guy who’s playing at an incredible level, captain of the Penguins. Someone who’s kinda recovered through a lot of injuries, and kept on pushing through.”

Singh is Penticton to help kick off local MP Richard Cannings’ re-election campaign.

