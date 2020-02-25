VIDEO: Grumpy sea lion resists help back to water in Washington State

Sheriff’s deputies and Washington state wildlife officials had a standoff with a rather grumpy sea lion that was found wandering a rural road.
Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water.
The Associated Press
UBCO professor not surprised by recent incidents
Tejwant Danjou is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu
Eight Kelowna-based athletes won gold medals last week
The shop was proposed within 500 metres of an already approved location
RCMP said the report was completed over a month ago but have yet to release it or make a statement
Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute
The family was travelling from Southern Alberta
Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million
Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say
This story contains information that might be sensitive to some readers
The Rodgers family was surprised when a message fell out of the walls as they were renovating
Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal due to be sentenced in June for aggravated assault
NDP’s Carole James says problem is across the country
John William Yetman made the comments in response to a Facebook invitation to Open Mosque Day B.C.
Seattle-based coffee giant says last cup of joe served is part of regular business
Experts: Pipeline projects in Canada tend to cross more borders, Indigenous territories than in U.S.
