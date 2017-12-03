VIDEO: First of three supermoons lights up the night sky Sunday

The moon will be only 492 kilometres further away than its closest orbit to the sun

The first in a trio of monthly supermoons will light up the night sky on Sunday, according to NASA.

But what is a supermoon?

A supermoon is what scientists call a full moon near or at its closest point in its orbit around the Earth.

As the last full moon of the year, this supermoon is known as the Frost Moon. The Dec. 3 moon will be only 492 kilometres further away from the Earth than it is during the closest point in its orbit.

At its closest, the moon is about 363,300 km away from the Earth.

So head on outside tonight and catch a glimpse!

The next two supermoons will fall on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, making the latter a blue moon.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Just Posted

Families to see search through to conclusion

Six members of Ashley Bourgeault’s and Dominic Neron’s families have travelled to Revelstoke

Icy conditions causing havoc on Kelowna area roads

Multi-vehicle crashes on Highway 97 north of Kelowna, as well Boucherie Road in West Kelowna

Black ice on Highway 97 near Kelowna

Freezing overnight has made for some slippery sections from Kelowna to Airport, and in Lake Country

LIVE: BC Liberal debate underway in Kelowna

Saturday marks the fourth debate in the race to Liberal leadership in B.C.

Your weekend story highlights

Every Saturday, the Captial News will highlight popular stories from the week

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Kelowna West voters to head to the polls in early February

Premier John Horgan says while no date yet, he will call the byelection in early January.

‘Coco’ tops box office for second straight week with $26.1M

The film has already racked up a global gross of $280 million

VIDEO: First of three supermoons lights up the night sky Sunday

The moon will be only 492 kilometres further away than its closest orbit to the sun

‘I fell asleep’ admits second mate in 100,000 litre fuel spill off B.C.’s coast

Nathan E. Stewart ran aground near Bella Bella in 2016

VIDEO: Weaver makes predictions on Site C and Kinder Morgan

Town Hall with Andrew Weaver, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head and Leader of the BC Green Party

The Movie Guy: Wonderful time for movie lovers

Kelowna columnist Rick Davis talks about December, a traditionally slow time in the movies

Vees up winning streak to 10 games

Back-to-back wins over Nanaimo and Port Alberni push Vees winning streak into double digits

Langley Christian Lightning strike down Abbotsford Christian Knights

Langley Christian caps off season with another BC high school boys volleyball banner

Most Read

  • REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

    In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

  • VIDEO: First of three supermoons lights up the night sky Sunday

    The moon will be only 492 kilometres further away than its closest orbit to the sun