A brood of ducklings trapped in a storm drain were reunited with their mother thanks to a City of Delta engineering operations team. (City of Delta/Facebook video screen shot)

VIDEO: Ducklings reunited with mother thanks to Delta crew

“Reunited and it feels so good…,” sang one of the rescuers

A brood of ducklings is back with its mother thanks to a City of Delta engineering operations team.

A video posted to the city’s social media channels Friday morning (July 9) shows the six ducklings being rescued from a storm drain in South Delta and returned to an adjacent waterway where, moments later, the birds were found by their mother.

