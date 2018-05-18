Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

It’s Bring your own Cup Day at 7-Eleven today and tomorrow. A day where Slurpee enthusiast can up-size that Big Gulp for just $2.

While there is a limit to how crazy you can get (no trash cans), your cup can be fairly ridiculous in size and full of slushy and sugary goodness.

With the hot weather and an ice-cold drink in mind we knew just who we should send to a nearby Slurpee purveyor.

As this week’s hot weather was tough on mascots, we sent Black Press Media mascot Newsie in to a Kelowna 7-Eleven to show us all how its done. Check out the video above.

The Slurpee Bring Your Own Cup Day takes place Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19. 7-Eleven Canada invites fans to celebrate with a creative DIY vessel for BYOC Day and challenges its customers to push the boundaries even further for just $2.

“Every year, Bring Your Own Cup Day is highly anticipated by our fans,” said Doug Rosencrans, general manager and vice president of 7-Eleven Canada. “Our loyal customers never fail to amaze us. The genuine fun and creativity they bring is incredible and it’s made BYOC Day one of our legacy events.”

Customers can fill up their own choice of container with a wide variety of Slurpee flavours, including three limited-time-only flavours, Crush Banana, Pepsi Black Cherry and Crush Jelly Bean.

Containers must be within 26 centimetres in diameter, watertight, clean and hygienic. There is a limit of one container per person per day and no refills.

For more info on Bring Your Own Cup Day click here – https://www.slurpee.ca/byoc/.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Just Posted

Splash park opens in Lake Country

Are you ready for May long?

Big spending Ben

B.C. Liberal Ben Stewart far outspent all his opponents in the February Kelowna West byelection

No dogs off leash on the Okanagan Rail Trail

Lake Country council is moving forward on barring horses and keeping dogs on their leashes

Military swooping in to help Central Okanagan

Canadian military helping Central Okanagan crews in flood preparation

Rain hitting the valley, flood risk increasing

A special weather alert is in effect.

Cloudy skies for the long weekend

Anticipate rain and cloudy skies all weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

Okanagan hockey tournament gives back to the next generation

Grindstone Award Foundation women’s hockey tournament in Kelowna and Girls Rock the Rink

BREAKING: Arrest made in 30-year cold case of murdered B.C. couple

William Earl Talbott II, a 55-year-old man from Seattle was taken into custody on Thursday

B.C. man arrested after women report disturbing phone calls

Suspect threatened to kill victim’s family if she did not engage in sexually explicit conversation

Young parents finishing high school get B.C. childcare subsidy boost

Monthly subsidy is now $1,500 per month for parents younger than 24 with child born four years prior

Most Read