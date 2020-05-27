Bear seen hunting down a rabbit in Whistler, B.C., on May 25, 2020. (danielmb101/Instagram)

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

British Columbia – known for its wildlife – is home to hundreds of amateur videos showcasing interactions between bears, cougars, rare birds and other animals. A video shot in Whistler recently showing the last moments of a confrontation between a hungry bear and a wild rabbit doesn’t disappoint.

The footage, captured at a bus stop on Monday (May 27) by Daniel Michael Bunter, shows a rabbit being chased by a bear on the street.

The pair run in a circle several times.

“Get the rabbit, get the rabbit,” Bunter, who appears to be filming from inside a vehicle, can be heard saying.

The bear manages to catch the rabbit, before picking it up and running into nearby bushes.

RISE AND SHINE: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Black bears go into a deep sleep or “denning period” from November through to April, making May a month for extensive bear sightings as the animals come out of slumber looking for food.

With a sense of smell far greater than that of dogs, the big four-legged animals are able to locate food from over a kilometre away, according to Wild Safe BC.

If a bear is spotted posing an immediate threat or danger to public safety, British Columbians are asked to contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP).

If you encounter a bear, conservationists urge that you talk in a low, calm voice, never turn your back on a bear, and do not directly stare at it.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online

Just Posted

Impaired drivers kept Kelowna RCMP busy last weekend

Twenty-nine separate driving prohibitions were issued by local cops over the weekend

Kelowna Museum Society documents local history during COVID-19

KMS inviting the general public to be involved in documenting COVID-19’s impact on Kelowna

WATCH: City of West Kelowna opens up for public hearings

City staff have made sure residents keep their distance to minimize COVID-19 transmission

Motorbike crash on Glenmore Road

Traffic is slow going on Glenmore Road headed north

Interior Health region welcomes hundreds of babies amid pandemic

Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton welcomed a total of 561 babies between March 17 and May 24

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

Expanding market opportunities in both countries would speed recovery efforts, says the Canadian American Business Council

Dyer: Community solar gardens

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

HERGOTT: Watching for pedestrians while driving

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Okanagan man in his 60s dies in motorcycle crash near Summerland

RCMP say the man died at the scene from catastrophic injuries

Injured Okanagan turtle on the road to recovery

The painted turtle, injured by a pair of youths May 19, has arrived at a Kamloops wildlife hospital

Most Read