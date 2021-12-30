VIDEO: Aldergrove woman with cancer gets new home, thanks to local charity

Charity releases video to thank more than 200 volunteers, 80 companies and 130 donors

Sydney Stenberg was greeted by cheers when she came home in pouring rain on Tuesday, Dec. 21 to see her transformed Aldergrove home.

The moment was captured in a thank-you video released by the Langley-based LifeApp charity that had arranged the renovation for Stenberg, 26, who has an inoperable form of clival chordoma, a rare and malignant type of spinal cancer, and was given a palliative care designation in the fall.

Stenberg held the hand of her husband Cam as they entered the house with her parents, Ken and Corinna Wiebe, to see what more than 200 volunteers, 80 companies and 130 donors had accomplished in 40 days.

Sydney and her parents were in tears, and her husband was amazed.

READ ALSO: A top-to-bottom reno suprises Aldergrove woman with cancer

“Look at how cool that is,” said Corinna, as the extent of the renovations began to sink in.

From just fixing up the basement suite where Sydney and Cam lived, which was the original goal, LifeApp co-directors Jonathan and Teresa Penner said the project had grown in scope as volunteers offered to do much more, ending up with a house that was redone from top to bottom.

More than 200 volunteers, 80 companies and 130 donors transformed the Aldergrove home of Sydney Stenberg, who has inoperable spinal cancer. (LifeApp image)

There were new appliances, new plumbing, new wiring, new floors, ceilings, walls and windows, and professional decorators had worked on each room.

There were Christmas trees on both floors, and Christmas lights outside.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Home of Aldergrove woman battling cancer is getting a major makeover

“This is the house that love built,” an exultant Teresa Penner said.

More than 200 volunteers, 80 companies and 130 donors transformed the Aldergrove home of Sydney Stenberg, who has inoperable spinal cancer. Among other things, they built a new, wheelchair-accessible patio. (LifeApp image)

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign by LifeApp to help “Shower Sydney With Love” had, as of Wednesday, Dec. 29, raised $48,000 toward a $75,000 goal.