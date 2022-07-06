FILE – Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 19, 2021, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Allen J. Schaben (Los Angeles Times/AP)

VIDEO: Adele says she was a ‘shell of a person’ after canceling Vegas residency

Adele announced the cancellation of her residency one day before the concerts were to commence

After cancelling her Las Vegas residency, Adele says she was “a shell of a person” for a couple months.

“I just had to wait it out and just grieve it,” said Adele, in interview with “Desert Island Discs” on BBC Radio 4.

“I guess just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.

In tears, Adele announced the cancellation of her residency one day before the concerts were to commence back in January.

The singer said she “definitely felt everyone’s disappointment,”and was “devastated” and “frightened about letting them down.”

