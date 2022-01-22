Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 is International Lego Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 is International Lego Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 23 to 29

International Lego Day, Talk Like a Grizzled Prospector Day, Pie Day coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In January, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Kiss a Shark Week and Be Kind to Food Servers Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Jan. 23: Pie Day, Measure Your Feet Day, Handwriting Day.

Monday, Jan. 24: Beer Can Appreciation Day, Global Belly Laugh Day, Talk Like a Grizzled Prospector Day.

Tuesday, Jan. 25: Opposite Day, Observe the Weather Day, Irish Coffee Day.

Wednesday, Jan. 26: Green Juice Day, Peanut Brittle Day, Spouses’ Day.

Thursday, Jan. 27: Chocolate Cake Day, World Breast Pumping Day, Clashing Clothes Day.

Friday, Jan. 28: Fun at Work Day, Kazoo Day, International Lego Day, Blueberry Pancake Day.

Saturday, Jan. 29: Puzzle Day, Seed Swap Day, Curmudgeons’ Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

