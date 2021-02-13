Ross Yaxley of Chilliwack made his 100th blood donation on May 27, 2013. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 is Donor Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Ross Yaxley of Chilliwack made his 100th blood donation on May 27, 2013. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 is Donor Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 14 to 20

Donor Day, Love Your Pet Day, Do a Grouch a Favour Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In February, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Canned Food Month, as well as Random Acts of Kindness Week and Kraut and Frankfurter Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Feb. 14: Cream-Filled Chocolates Day, Donor Day, Ferris Wheel Day.

Monday, Feb. 15: Hippo Day, Singles Awareness Day, Gumdrop Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 16: Innovation Day, Do a Grouch a Favour Day, Almond Day.

Wednesday, Feb. 17: Random Acts of Kindness Day, World Human Spirit Day.

Thursday, Feb. 18: Pluto Day, Drink Wine Day, Battery Day.

Friday, Feb. 19: International Tug-of-War Day, Chocolate Mint Day.

Saturday, Feb. 20: Love Your Pet Day, Muffin Day, Cherry Pie Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Here’s how many months you would have to save up to buy a house in these B.C. cities

Just Posted

(File photo)
Cannabis facility proposed in Enderby

The indoor facility would exceed the 500-square-metre limit, provide 15 jobs

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

A person at a West Kelowna long-term care home has died due to the virus

The future of Rutland Middle School is hanging over how the Central Okanagan School District addresses rising enrolment issues in the Rutland community. (File photo)
No readily accessible options for replacing Rutland Middle School

Central Okanagan Public Schools confront rising enrolment issues in Rutland community

Vernon-born indie pop-rock trio daysormay released their video for Everything is Changing Feb. 12, 2021. (Eli Garlick - Contributed)
WATCH: Vernon homecoming for daysormay’s latest video

Indie pop-rock trio use Kal Lake park and Middleton Mountain as backdrop in newest video

Hundreds of hate flyers have once again been dropped along Vernon streets, as pictured here Friday, Feb. 12 in the 1700 block of 43rd Street. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Racist notes return to Vernon streets

Hundreds littered in Mission Hill area of Vernon

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines in the Okanagan

Here are this week’s most impactful stories around the Okanagan

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The B.C. government is in the process of procuring an anti-racism training module for policymakers and senior-level government officials. (Photo: Pixabay)
B.C. government looking to anti-racism training for high-level officials

The project aims to tackle systemic, institutional racism at the highest levels of government

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Philip McLachlan
COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

An outbreak was recently declared over at the residence

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

Most Read