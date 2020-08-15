Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 is World Photo Day. Above, photographers capture images at Chilliwack Flight Fest on Aug. 17, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 16 to 22

World Photography Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day and Rum Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In August, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Peach Month and Anti-Frizz Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Aug. 16: Rollercoaster Day, Rum Day, Tell A Joke Day.

Monday, Aug. 17: Thrift Shop Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day, Vanilla Custard Day.

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Bad Poetry Day, Pinot Noir Day, Mail Order Catalogue Day.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: World Photography Day, International Orangutan Day, Potato Day, Aviation Day.

Thursday, Aug. 20: Chocolate Pecan Pie Day, World Mosquito Day, International Day of Medical Transporters.

Friday, Aug. 21: Senior Citizens Day, Men’s Grooming Day, Spumoni Day.

Saturday, Aug. 22: Be An Angel Day, Eat A Peach Day, Take Your Cat to the Vet Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

