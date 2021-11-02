A Canadian pest control company just released its annual list of rodent-filled cities. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Canadian pest control company just released its annual list of rodent-filled cities. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two Okanagan cities among rattiest in B.C.

Kelowna and Vernon made the Orkin Canada list

A national pest control company just released its ranking of B.C.’s most rodent-infested cities, and the Okanagan record is far from squeaky clean.

Kelowna and Vernon made the top 10 list by Orkin Canada, based on the number of rat and mice treatments the company performed from Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The list, released on Tuesday (Nov. 2), has Kelowna in the fifth position and Vernon at No. 7.

READ MORE: Toboggan versus rat: Startling collision on Victoria road

To prevent rodents from choosing your home for their winter accommodations, the company recommends sealing any cracks or holes in your foundation, weather-proofing windows and doors, keeping shrubbery neat and eliminating unwanted moisture.

READ MORE: Rodent behaviour in Victoria shifting in response to pandemic, says expert

Here’s the full list of B.C.’s top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities:

1. Vancouver

2. Burnaby

3. Victoria

4. Surrey

5. Kelowna

6. Richmond

7. Vernon

8. Abbotsford

9. Langley

10. Coquitlam

11. Chilliwack

12. Port Coquitlam

13. North Vancouver

14. Delta

15. West Vancouver

16. Nanaimo

17. Maple Ridge

18. Duncan

19. Powell River

20. Kamloops

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsOkanagan

Previous story
Halloween may be over, but the witches’ new year is just beginning
Next story
‘Tis the Season: Canada Post unveils latest holiday-themed stamps

Just Posted

Fulton Maroons teammates Makenna Doyle (12, clockwise from centre), Emily Mann, Chloe-Rose Scabar, Jorja Catt, Vlada Puchkova and Cadence Pallister celebrate a winning spike against the Kalamalka Lakers in North Zone AA Senior Girls Volleyball League play at the Fulton gym. Both teams, and six others, will take part in the Maroons’ 29th annual tournament Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6. (Fulton Athletics)
Fulton hosts 29th annual senior girls volleyball tourney in Vernon

The Vernon Chamber of Commerce said the North Okanagan is ready to welcome the world back after the federal government announced (Nov. 2) the return of international flights to the Kelowna airport starting Nov. 30, 2021. (Hayden Smith via AP)
Vernon is ready to ‘welcome world back’: Chamber

A BC Coroners Service report released Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 reveals the death toll of this summer’s heat wave across B.C. (File photo)
Summer heat wave resulted in 5 Vernon deaths

Shannon White is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)
RCMP seek woman missing from Kamloops