Tim Hortons brings its iconic flavours to the ice cream aisles in a number of stories with the launch of its Tim Hortons Ice Cream. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons brings its iconic flavours to the ice cream aisles in a number of stories with the launch of its Tim Hortons Ice Cream. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons releases ice cream line up

Coming soon to Co-op, Loblaws, Longo’s, Sobeys/Safeway and Walmart

Tim Horton’s ice cream tubs are returning to the freezer aisle with a selection of five flavours: Salted Caramel Iced Capp, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Apple Fritter and Fruit Explosion.

The tubs won’t come with your double-double. You can pick them up at Co-Op, Loblaws, Longo’s, Metro, Sobeys/Safeway and Walmart locations in the coming weeks.

“Tim Hortons has been a beloved taste of Canada since 1964 and we’re really excited to be re-imagining some of our most popular flavours as ice creams,” said Sourabh Malik, Vice President of consumer packaged at Tim Hortons in a press release.

The line-up joins Timmie’s store-bought soups, breakfast cereals, granola bars and make-at-home coffee lineup.

READ ALSO: Tale of two Tim Hortons: Suburban, rural locations busy, downtown restaurants empty

READ ALSO: In bid to win market share, Tim Hortons modernizing drive-thrus, upgrading menu items

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Tim Hortons

Previous story
Lumby and Vernon women lead Inked Magazine group stage

Just Posted

Saskatchewan man accused of abducting daughter arrested in Vernon; child found safe

Kelowna-Lake Country MP, Tracy Gray, left and Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas
Concern for Ukraine and handling of Ottawa protest from Okanagan MPs

Students roaming the Central Okanagan School District hallways were better behaved in the 2020-21 school term compared to the previous year. (File photo)
School suspensions down 13 % in Central Okanagan for 2020-21

A woman has sued the Catholic Church alleging she was sexually assaulted by a priest at an elementary school run by the St. James Catholic Church in Vernon in 1970. The statement of claim was filed in B.C. Supreme Court Feb. 22, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Lawsuit against Catholic church alleges woman was sexually assaulted at Vernon school