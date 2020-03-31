‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

As many are likely turning to his show ‘The Office’ to keep themselves busy during self-isolation, John Krasinski is offering the world some much-needed good news.

Krasinski posted first episode of the aptly titled ‘Some Good News’ on Sunday and as of Monday evening, the 15-minute show had already garnered nearly 4.5 million views.

“Without question, we are all going through an incredibly trying time,” said Krasinski. “But, through all the anxiety, through all the confusion, all the isolation … somehow the human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away.”

The video includes an interview with his ‘The Office’ co-star Steve Carell, to mark the 15th anniversary of the show.

You can watch Krasinski’s video here:

