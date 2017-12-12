Tequila, hammers and knives: what not to bring on an airplane

Vancouver International Airport staff provide tips on travelling during the holidays

Are you going somewhere for the holidays? Carry-on luggage packed, tickets bought and ready to go?

Wait just one minute: Are you bringing a scorpion preserved in a bottle of tequila? A hammer? A mug with brass knuckles for a handle?

It sounds like a joke, but Vancouver International Airport staff say they’ve found all three of those in travellers’ luggage this year.

“The number one mistake travellers make when they come to airport, particularly during the busy holiday season, is to bring containers of liquids above the 100-ml limit,” said Mathieu Larocque, spokesperson for the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority.

“This can slow down the screening process.”

That doesn’t just mean water or hair gel. Anything liquid, from alcohol, hairspray, or a can of pop all break the rules.

Bringing a gift on board? You might think you’re being efficient by pre-wrapping, but it’s just the opposite.

Security staff will have you open your gift to see what’s inside, ruining all your hard work. But don’t worry – some airports, like YVR, have gift-wrapping stations past security.

Other important things to remember are to come early, wear easily removable outerwear, and check that your flight’s not delayed before you head out.

