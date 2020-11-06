Starbucks holiday cups for the 2020 season. (Starbucks)

Starbucks releases ‘Carry the Merry’ holiday cups for 2020

New holiday cups, drinks will be available Nov. 6

While much of 2020 has not gone according to plan, coffee lovers will soon see Starbucks holiday cups at their local cafe.

The coffee shop chain is launching the series of holiday cups Friday (Nov. 6), featuring four hot drink designs and one for iced beverages, as part of their “Carry the Merry” campaign. Along with the cups, Starbucks is also launching its holiday drink line, including the Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte, Caramel Brûlé Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte, along with Irish Cream Cold Brew, the Canadian exclusive Irish Cream Americano and other gifts and food items.

The coffee chain said it began designing the cups months and months ago, long before the full weight of the pandemic became known. Starbucks has been designing holiday cups since 1997.

“When we started designing the cups over a year ago, we didn’t know anything about what 2020 would bring. Our mindset was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy,” said creative director Jeff Wilkson.

“In a way that message deepened as we got further and further into the year. We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

coffeeHolidays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna’s connection to the U.S. election

Just Posted

It’s still 20 days until <a href="https://www.bigwhite.com/geo/kel" target="_blank">Big White Resort</a> opens for the season, however some are getting a little too eager. Trespassers have been sneaking onto the resort to enjoy powder, something the resort is hailing as ‘extremely dangerous’. (File)
‘History shows people get hurt’: Big White reacts to trespassers on resort

Resort says ‘mother nature is in charge’ when there isn’t enough snow on the mountain

Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in both the KLO Middle School and Okanagan Mission Secondary School (OKM) communities. (Google Maps)
Two more COVID-19 cases at Kelowna schools

Cases confirmed in KLO Middle School and Okanagan Mission Secondary School (OKM) communities.

Online sales are beginning to alter the traditional sales practices for real estate developments. (Contributed)
Okanagan real estate board agrees with provincial call to halt open houses

Board says there are many other way for Realtors to sell the homes that need to be sold

A cougar was spotted in Glenmore on Nov. 5 (File photo)
Cougar spotted in Glenmore

A cougar was spotted on the morning of Nov. 5 in the forest fringe area of Knox Mountain

Springvalley Elementary School. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna elementary school

A member of the Springvalley Elementary School community has tested positive for the virus

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)
B.C. COVID-19 conspiracy theorist charged with violating Quarantine Act

Mak Parhar allegedly broke his 14-day self-isolation after returning from U.S. Flat Earth conference

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health records 18 new COVID-19 cases as province breaks another record

A total of 104 cases in the region are active and one person is in hospital

A Vernon resident uncovered a piece of forgotten local history when he discovered the Silver Star Challenge Cup, dated 1939-56, in a second-hand shop in the Caribou region of B.C. (Jeff Moore photo)
Vernon man’s trophy find uncovers mysterious local history

Jeff Moore hopes to uncover the story behind the Silver Star Challenge Trophy

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon law courts. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Vernon man gets 303 days in jail for break and enter

Vincent Silas Maxwell, 36, has been convicted 57 times since 2004

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kamala Harris speaks to get out the vote in Detroit, MI. Twitter. (File)
Kelowna’s connection to the U.S. election

City councillor Mohini Singh is the aunt to the press secretary of Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris

Most Read