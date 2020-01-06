‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

The snowmageddon is here. We repeat, the snowmageddon is here.
#BCstorm is trending
11:15 am Monday in West #Kelowna at 650m. We now have 15cm!! That's 6cm in about 4 hours! #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/ZirMQ5VDXT
— Wesla English (@WeslaWong) January 6, 2020
West Kelowna resident puts her ruler to use to track the latest snowfall. According to Environment Canada, the Central Okanagan is due for 15 to 25 cm of fresh snow.
Get your shovels ready
Obligatory 'holy crap it's snowing' post. This is round 1, of many I'm sure as you can see by the amount it snowed while I was shovelling. Today I'm grateful for being able to shovel, and happy I can do it for Todd.😊❤❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄❄ . . . #clifton #kelowna #okanagan #okanaganlife #BeautifulBC #besthubbyever #snow #snowmageddon #moresnowcoming
If you didn’t snap a photo, did it really happen? It looks like some are happier to bring out their snow shovel than others.
Wine country gets hit with the white fluffy stuff
You can bet ice winemakers are thanking mother nature right now.
A beautiful winter wonderland
Queue the hot chocolate, nothing beats watching a serene snowfall from inside your home.
Drive with caution, it’s icy
Don’t get stuck behind the wheel, Environment Canada encourages travelers to monitor forecasts and alerts before driving.
