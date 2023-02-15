A vase of baby’s breath sits on a work bench at Acanthus Floral and Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. A British Columbia non-profit organization fighting invasive species is reminding people on Valentine’s Day to spread the love, not the baby’s breath. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A vase of baby’s breath sits on a work bench at Acanthus Floral and Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. A British Columbia non-profit organization fighting invasive species is reminding people on Valentine’s Day to spread the love, not the baby’s breath. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Show baby’s breath no love this Valentine’s Day, invasive species group warns

The small white sprigs stuck between your long-stem roses are actually a harmful invasive plant

A British Columbia non-profit organization fighting invasive species is reminding people on Valentine’s Day to spread the love, not the baby’s breath.

The Invasive Species Council of B.C. says the small white sprigs stuck between your long-stem roses are actually a harmful invasive plant in the province.

The council’s Allison McCabe says if the plant invades grazing land, it reduces native grasses and forage for wildlife.

She recommends buying flowers without baby’s breath for your valentine this year.

If it is part of a bouquet, she says it should not be composted and instead put in a sealed trash bag to prevent it from spreading.

The council says non-invasive species that could be used instead of baby’s breath include the hybrid yarrow or sea lavender.

RELATED: B.C. boaters reminded to be vigilant on invasive plants, animals after historic mussel barge bust

Valentine's Day

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: B.C.’s Kirk Krack taught free diving to AVATAR 2 actors

Just Posted

The Okanagan Indian Band Group of Companies has announced the addition of three new board members Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan Indian Band announces new board members

Central Okanagan-Similikameen-Nicol MP Dan Albas. (Photo contributed)
Okanagan MP named to committee overseeing accountability for government bodies

Sun City Liquidation and Auctions was broken into on Wednesday (Feb. 15) for the third time in less than a year. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Kelowna liquidation store broken into for third time in less than a year

Traci smiles as she holds a baby goat at the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon on Valentines Day. Goats named Peanut, Scooby Dooby and Kristie were brought in as a fundraiser for the senior hamper program. (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Valentine’s Day goat hugs spread love for North Okanagan seniors