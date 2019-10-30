Trick-or-Treat

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

While the rest of Canada is divided on whether Halloween should be permanently moved to a Saturday, most British Columbians don’t seem to be on board.

Only 31 per cent of B.C. respondents said in a recent Research Co. poll that they would want Halloween festivities to be moved from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday of the month.

Overall, 41 per cent of respondents across Canada said they support the idea while 42 per cent said they don’t agree and 16 per cent said they were undecided.

READ MORE: Petition calls to move Halloween

A petition in the U.S. calling for congress to officially change the holiday date, garners timely attention each spooky season since it was started by Michael Wyatt three years ago. As of Wednesday morning it had 20,000 signatures.

“While most Quebecers (53 per cent) welcome the idea of observing Halloween on Saturdays, the rest of the country is not as excited,” Research Co. president Mario Canseco said in a news release Wednesday.

Respondents to this survey were also asked about five specific types of costumes that children or adults could wear for Halloween.

More than half of respondents said they believe that two types of children’s costumes are inappropriate: those who represent an ethnic stereotype, or 57 per cent, and those that change the colour of the child’s skin, at 51 per cent.

Forty-seven per cent of respondents said that children’s costumes that include a toy weapon are inappropriate while 33 per cent said they disagree with costumes that represent a social stereotype, such as a jailbird or vagabond.

Forty-four per cent said they don’t support with costumes that refer to a culture that is not the adult’s own. That support rose to 57 per cent among B.C. respondents.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Turkey chases North Okanagan woman home

Just Posted

Tickets are now on sale for Kelowna Pride’s OUT in the Valley Festival

The festival will go down November 21st to 24th

Rockets grab a point but lose shoot-out battle in Victoria

The Rockets and the Royals are set for the rematch Wednesday night

Tribute concert raises over $21,000 for youth treatment centre

The concert was held at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Friday, Oct. 25

Average rental rate jumps by 37 per cent in the Central Okanagan

It now costs on average $1,135 per month to rent a place in the Okanagan

Kelowna’s Sun-Rype Products purchased by Quebec company for $80M

Quebec’s Lassonde Industries acquired the local fruit snack manufacturer from the Jim Pattison Group

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Icy highway causes multiple crashes in North Okanagan

Emergency crews on scene dealing with a number of accidents

Wine train returns to Summerland

Bottleneck Drive to host Grand Sommelier Express in June, 2020

Era of Megafires sparks discussion at Okanagan College

Conversation prompts fire prevention at Vernon Campus of Okanagan College Tuesday, Nov. 5

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

COLUMN: All Hallows’ Eve: The passage into winter

As a child, I remember the excitement building as Halloween approached

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

North Okanagan realtors cozy up for a cause

Warm & Fuzzy collection dresses community’s most vulnerable for winter

Most Read