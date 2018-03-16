A high-speed rail concept from Shanghai. (Ultra High-Speed Ground Transportation Study)

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on high-speed rail to U.S.

B.C. to contribute $300,000 to a million-dollar business study on the proposed project

Premier John Horgan and Washington state Governor Jay Inslee announced Friday that B.C. will pitch in to study the economic benefits and risks for an ambitious high-speed rail project that could get British Columbians to Seattle in an hour. Read more >

The route would run from Vancouver to Seattle and onto Portland, Ore.

But with so many choices of travel already, and no comment from officials on exactly how much such a trip would cost, many are on the fence in their support – or opposition.

Here’s what Black Press Media readers have said:

“No – the need for travelling for business is/should become obsolete. There is Skype etc. For pleasure, there is a ton of other options already available.” – Belinda Cardoso

––––––––––––

“The Trans Canada needs to be 4 laned to the Alberta boarder (sic) before any money is spent on that rail line.” – Geoff McLain

–––––––––––––

“I think I would like to try it…………nice way to spend the weekend in Seattle……….” – Wayne

–––––––––––––

“I have little interest in travelling to the states anymore. Better to put that money into our own country or vacation in better places. I’d love to see the train back on the island or a high speed from van to Calgary through the mountains.” – Vicky Hann

–––––––––––––

“Should have high speed rail out to at least Hope take the weight off of housing shortages in Vancouver.” – Peter Quinn

–––––––––––––

“Yes I would use it as soon as you get rid of Cheeto, your country is to (sic) unstable with him in charge.” – Barbara S. Van Dyck

What do you think?

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Climber ‘catches the sunrise’ over city atop B.C. crane

Just Posted

Central Okanagan MLAs plan public meeting on new B.C. taxes

Speculation Tax and Employer Health Tax will be the subject of panel discussion in Kelowna March 25

Pursuit of Excellence defeats OHA in female prep hockey final

Okanagan Hockey Academy lost to Pursuit of Excellence 6-3 at the CSSHL final in Penticton

Driver smashes into Kelowna Buckerfield’s

It took out part of glass front door, but there were no injuries to driver or anyone inside.

Oliver holds onto Wine Capital of Canada designation

It might be hard to swallow for other communities but Oliver remains Wine Capital of Canada

Okanagan – Shuswap weekend weather

Plan your weekend better with a weather update from Black Press media

Carli’s Cultural Connections: Ukrainian dance in Kelowna

This video segment features the Dolyna Ukrainian Cultural Society dancers

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on high-speed rail to U.S.

B.C. to contribute $300,000 to a million-dollar business study on the proposed project

B.C.-based CEO charged with conspiring to sell unhackable phones to criminals

Vincent Ramos of Richmond, was arrested last week in Seattle in years-long undercover operation

Brett Kissel takes a dip in Okanagan Lake for charity

Brett Kissel went for a dip in Okanagan Lake while in Penticton to raise money for Her International

Okanagan water board hosts free movie night

Screening of A River Film documentary one of local Canada Water Week events

B.C. Flood and Wildfire Review forum set for Kelowna

Public asked to give input at March 21 forum, 2 to 8 p.m., at Coast Capri Hotel

Bylaw employees not exempt from watchful eyes of colleagues

City of Vernon bylaw vehicle receives parking ‘ticket’

B.C. artist featured on T.V. series highlighting Indigenous tattoo artistry

Skindigenous, a series on APTN TV, features international tattooing traditions including a Salmon Arm artist

B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail study

John Horgan contributes $300,000 for business case analysis

Most Read