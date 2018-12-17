Ryan Reynolds to narrate movie about B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest

Vancouver-born actor known for Deadpool movies will voice film to be released Feb. 15, 2019

A familiar voice is set to arrive at IMAX theatres early next year, and no, it’s not Seth Rogen.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, known for his role in the Deadpool films, will be narrating a movie about the Great Bear Rainforest, a B.C. treasure that spans the province’s north and central coast.

The Great Bear Rainforest is a key conservation area in B.C. The government agreed to permanently protect 85 per cent of its old growth from industrial logging in 2016.

“Ryan is a wonderful representative for the ongoing conservation of this globally significant rainforest which is part of his Canadian heritage and we are thrilled he will be our narrator,” said director by Ian McAllister, who co-founded BC Wild, a non-profit dedicated to protecting and preserving the rainforest.

Reynolds said he hopes the film inspires young people to work together and look after the environment.

“I want my children to know there is still an area in this world that has remained wild, and will remain that way, because of the long history of stewardship shown by indigenous people,” he said.

READ MORE: Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds sends birthday wish to B.C. boy

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

The film is scheduled for release on Feb. 15, 2019. In B.C., it will play at Science World in Vancouver and at the IMAX theatre in Victoria.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

Just Posted

Vandalism of fish incubators blow to well-known Lake Country family

Gary Kozub pioneered the kokanee incubator project and his family has been stewards of the salmon

Bear sightings down on the Westside, deer rises

Deer are proving to be problem according to Wildsafe BC Okanagan Westside annual report

Zero waste grocery store gives back to charity

Jaye Coward has pledged half of membership sales to Mamas for Mamas

Busy day for Penticton Search and Rescue

PENSAR was called to three separate incidents Sunday, Dec. 16

Kelowna Gospel Mission celebrates Grandpa Lloyd’s success

In a video it shares how an outreach worker helped get Lloyd off the streets

Your morning news in 90: Dec. 17, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Ryan Reynolds to narrate movie about B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest

Vancouver-born actor known for Deadpool movies will voice film to be released Feb. 15, 2019

Airline passengers could get up to $2,400 for delays, damaged bags: Canadian agency

Canadian Transportation Agency is releasing draft regulations for public feedback

Top of mind: ‘Justice’ is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year

Merriam-Webster has chosen “justice” as its 2018 word of the year, driven by the churning news cycle and President Trump’s Twitter feed.

‘Spider-Verse’ swings to the top; ‘Mortal Engines’ tanks

“Spider-Verse” has been very well-received among critics, and audiences in exit surveys gave it a rare A+ CinemaScore.

Canadians spent almost $64,000 on goods and services in 2017

Households in B.C. each spent $71,001 with housing costs contributing to higher average

Speaker at rally says Alberta oil ‘puts tofu on the table in Toronto!’

RCMP estimated more than 1,500 people attended the rally in Grande Prairie

White House closer to partial shutdown with wall demand

Without a resolution, parts of the federal government will shut down at midnight on Friday, Dec. 21

Canucks score 3 power-play goals in 4-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver sniper Boeser has 6 goals in last 5 games

Most Read