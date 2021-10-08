Royal attention gathers on Cherryville for $3.5M castle

A castle, hidden in the forests of Cherryville, is listed for sale for $3.45 million. (Cheryl Soleway/Sotheyby’s International Realty)

You won’t need to slay a dragon to get into this castle.

Nestled next to a creek in a quiet community of fewer than 1,000 people in the North Okanagan is a home fit for a king or queen.

Complete with a drawbridge and moat, the home sits on 8.8 acres in Cherryville.

And it’s for sale, for $3.45 million.

Kelowna’s Cheryl Soleway from Sotheby’s International Realty lists the home as “your own private retreat.”

Sitting on the banks of Cherry Creek and Shuswap River, the 3,200-square-foot home offers a private oasis near the foothills of the “world-renowned Monashee mountains and lakes.”

Soleway says the potential buyer need not be royal.

“I think of passionate artists, musicians and writers who crave privacy with a creative atmosphere… I think of environmentalists who know how to live with our land… I think of young families longing to balance their busy lives with a home that speaks of skipping rocks into the river or growing their own gardens… I think of those who seek adventures not found in the mainstream commercial resorts, like backcountry snowmobiling or wilderness hiking or camping.”

Built in 2011 on Sugar Lake Road, the gated property’s original owners were passionate about architecture and painstakingly researched 15th-century castles.

Boasting a massive rooftop patio, arched doorways, vaulted ceilings, three-car garage, three bedrooms, four-full and two-half baths.

Plus, the castle’s medieval-inspired decor even includes cannons, suits of armour and a spiral staircase and a caretaker’s cottage.

