REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Chilliwack: Teacher gets a special tattoo after Terry Fox fundraiser

A Chilliwack secondary school teacher has a permanent face of colleague Joe Mauro tattooed on the back of his calf, a steep price paid for a hugely successful Terry Fox fundraiser. Watch more >

Penticton: Easter edible craft ‘egg-ceptional’

Each year, this husband and wife make beautifully hand-crafted, and perfectly sweet, chocolate Easter eggs. Watch more >

Mission: Aquaman’s Jason Momoa brings joy to pub patrons

Fans enjoying dinner at a Mission pub got a special surprise this week when Aquaman himself joined them for a bite. Watch more >

Comox Valley: RCMP practise diving in fast-moving waters

Eleven divers and one instructor were doing a lot more than fishing in the Comox Valley ahead of summer. Watch more >

Nelson: High school students use genomics to solve murder case

Investigating the mystery included activities such as fingerprint analysis, blood-type detection and learning about antibodies and antigens. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
White Spot to add new 100% plant-based patty to menu

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Risk of thunderstorms forecast for much of the region

Dark clouds are bringing rain and possibly thunder and lightning to the Okanagan and Shuswap

The queen of popcorn: Kelowna company continues to expand in food industry

Queen B Kettle Korn owner’s said the company will soon offer snack-sized portions

Goose population program starts in Okanagan

Egg-addling programs continue from Okanagan Valley Goose Management Population (OVGMP)

‘Priceless’ grad dress handmade by Salmon Arm teen’s grandma stolen

The dress took three months to make, stolen from back of car on April 11

‘Beefing up’ vehicles part of new online show created by Kelowna men

Beefed Up: Built Not Bought launched its first episode in February

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Big White Road near Kelowna closed due to commercial vehicle accident

Road closed for the second time in 24 hours due to an accident involving a large vehicle

Okanagan city, communications manager part company

Nick Nilsen moved to Vernon from Alberta in February 2018; city looking for replacement

Kamloops RCMP investigate armed robbery on university campus

Three men demanded personal items from a lone man walking on the TRU campus. One suspect had a gun.

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Prince George rolling in BCHL final

Spruce Kings win 11th straight playoff game, 3-1 over Vernon; take 2-0 Fred Page Cup final lead

B.C. VIEWS: Community care workers next on NDP’s union checklist

Premier John Horgan blusters, deflects, then spills the beans

Most Read