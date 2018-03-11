REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Comox Valley: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

Olympic gold medal winner Cassie Sharpe took to the slopes at Mount Washington near her hometown of Comox Valley, surrounded by friends and fans at every turn. Watch more >

Pitt Meadows: Firefighters give cross-Canada fundraiser a good luck spray down

B.C. volunteer pilots who offer ree non-emergency medical flights to residents in rural communities in Canada touched down in Pitt Meadows, for a “good luck” wash down by firefighters before returning home. Watch more >

Kelowna: International Women’s Day mobilizes action for gender equality

British Columbians celebrated International Women’s Day by calling for gender equality and celebrating sisterhood, including at a dance party in Campbell River and event in Kelowna. Watch more >

Terrace: Hobiyee celebrations ring in Nisga’a New Year in Laxgalts’ap

More than 1,500 people turned out for song, dance in a two-day event to ring in Lunar New Year with Nisga’a Nation. Watch more >

Victoria: Tiny triplets debut in Vancouver Island goat stampede

Beacon Hill Children’s Zoo had it’s annual season opening this weekend, but was a first for three triplet goats who got to compete in their first stampede. Watch more >

Just Posted

Okanagan residents fed up with time change

We asked, you answered with an overwhelming no to daylight savings time

Concert Review: Okanagan Symphony rings in spring

Prodigy an apt title for OSO performance featuring 12-year-old pianist Kevin Chen

Fingerstyle folk singer set to serenade the Okanagan

Shawna Caspi brings her mellow folk jams to Vernon March 22 and Kelowna March 28

Saints march to first B.C. boys title

Heritage Christian School captures B.C. high school A boys basketball crown in Langley

B.C. tourism can lead in long-term sustainability

Facing the realities of climate change, collaboration and conserving ecosystems

Community shows support for seven-year-old battling cancer

Event for Wills Hodgkinson draws a crowd from across the Okanagan

Canada falls short placing 14th overall in HSBC Canada Sevens

Richmond’s Nathan Hirayama lead the way with three tries and three conversions on day two for Canada

Two-vehicle collision on Hollywood Road

Crews responded to the scene a crash just before 2 p.m. near Highway 33 in Kelowna

No adverse effects from 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster on B.C. coast: researchers

It’s been seven years since the Japanese nuclear disaster

Cool Arts Society celebrates new studio opening

Fine arts society showed off new location Friday at Rotary Centre for the Arts

NDP leader Singh greeted with enthusiasm in Penticton

Jagmeet Singh’s JagMeet and Greet rally was attended by about 150 people on Friday

Reward for information on man missing at Sun Peaks

Ryan Shtuka’s family is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to recovery

Rockets’ Twarynski signs with NHL’s Flyers

The Kelowna forward had 43 goals in the WHL this season

North Okanagan dust advisory issued

Coarse particulates in Vernon prompt air quality statement

