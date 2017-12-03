REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Revelstoke: Camping out for epic season opener

Ahead of the season opening at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, ski and snowboard enthusiasts camped overnight to be first on the hill. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Two-headed snake a charmer

Two-and-a-half-year-old Medusa is an extremely rare snake due to her polycephaly: the condition of being born with more than one head. Watch more >

Langley: Cars for Moms impacting lives

A Cars for Moms program is changing lives in the community, taking older cars and getting them road ready for single mothers struggling to get by. Watch more >

Victoria: Vancouver Island beat Raincouver for wettest November

Rain, rain and more rain. That was Novembers theme in Greater Victoria, where residents saw only two dry days. Watch more >

Nanaimo: Cancer patient donates $2M for equipment

Nanaimo resident Gordon Heys gave the last-needed boost for B.C. Cancer Foundation to purchase the third PET/CT scanner in the province Watch more >

Previous story
Study finds dogs smarter than cats

Just Posted

Icy conditions causing havoc on Kelowna area roads

Multi-vehicle crashes on Highway 97 north of Kelowna, as well Boucherie Road in West Kelowna

Black ice on Highway 97 near Kelowna

Freezing overnight has made for some slippery sections from Kelowna to Airport, and in Lake Country

LIVE: BC Liberal debate underway in Kelowna

Saturday marks the fourth debate in the race to Liberal leadership in B.C.

Your weekend story highlights

Every Saturday, the Captial News will highlight popular stories from the week

Family members join search for missing plane

Dominic Neron and Ashley Bourgeault’s family is joining the search in Revelstoke

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

VIDEO: Weaver makes predictions on Site C and Kinder Morgan

Town Hall with Andrew Weaver, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head and Leader of the BC Green Party

The Movie Guy: Wonderful time for movie lovers

Kelowna columnist Rick Davis talks about December, a traditionally slow time in the movies

Vees up winning streak to 10 games

Back-to-back wins over Nanaimo and Port Alberni push Vees winning streak into double digits

Langley Christian Lightning strike down Abbotsford Christian Knights

Langley Christian caps off season with another BC high school boys volleyball banner

Semiahmoo Totems top Mount Baker Wild in thrilling five-set final

Semiahmoo defeats top-seed from Cranbrook to capture gold at BC AAA boys volleyball final at Langley Events Centre

Missing Alberta teen may be travelling to Kelowna

Ainsley Kirk was last seen on Nov. 13 in Myrnam Alberta

Big White hosts drive-in movie screening

Two-hundred attend showing of Frozen under the stars

Belmont Bulldogs B.C.’s best once again

Vancouver Island squad successfully defends their title at BC provincial AAAA senior girls volleyball championships at Langley Events Centre

Most Read

  • REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

    In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week