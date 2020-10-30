The May full moon, also called the Flower Moon, rests upon a wisp of cloud as it rises above the North Olympic Peninsula. The moon, seen in Port Townsend, will be the last super-moon of 2020. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

The May full moon, also called the Flower Moon, rests upon a wisp of cloud as it rises above the North Olympic Peninsula. The moon, seen in Port Townsend, will be the last super-moon of 2020. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

Rare full moon, Daylight Saving makes for a uniquely spooky Halloween – despite COVID-19

We can’t host costume parties but this weekend is still one for the history books

We might not be able to attend big parties this Halloween but it sure is to be an eventful weekend – because of and despite the ongoing pandemic.

Saturday, Oct. 31, marks a rare astronomical moment: a rare second second-in-the-month full moon. In fact, this will be the first time since WW2 that the entire world will be able to see the Blue Moon, instead of just certain regions.

According to NASA, a full moon landing on Halloween isn’t expected to happen again until 2039.

It’s not just the skies that will be making this weekend different from others – overnight Saturday, British Columbians aside from of a few Kootenay cities will be gaining an hour as they “fall back” for Daylight Saving Time.

Despite hopes that this could be the last time change to have to happen in the province, the U.S. Congress still has to approve the change for western states, bringing B.C.’s legislation to a halt.

ALSO READ: B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

In response to a growing number of new daily COVID cases Halloween parties have been curtailed in B.C. this year, with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issuing a health order barring gatherings to just those in a household plus a person’s safe six.

In Fraser Health, the region currently seeing the lions share of new cases, residents are being urged to stick to just those in their household.

ALSO READ: B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Henry’s advice? Swap the costume party for a spooky movie and keep trick-or-treating small and look ahead to making next year’s spooky season all that more special.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Halloween

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The magic of Christmas returns to the Butchart Gardens
Next story
Morning Start: Cruise ships have their own morgues

Just Posted

Morgues.
Morning Start: Cruise ships have their own morgues

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

Superintendent of the Kelowna RCMP, Kara Triance. (Capital News file)
Non-violent crime, small population contributes to Kelowna’s crime rate spike, says RCMP

Kelowna RCMP is assuring the public the city is a safe place

Rutland Middle School in Kelowna. (File photo)
Replacing Rutland Middle School still a priority: Central Okanagan School District

Further delay to replace aging middle school disappoints Rutland Middle School parent advisory committee

Four staff members at the Okanagan Men’s Centre have tested positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 23, 2020. (Adult and Teen Challenge OMC photo)
Four positive COVID-19 cases at Okanagan Men’s Centre

Those affected are staff and have been in isolation since Oct. 23

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna has Canada’s fastest-growing crime rate, most opioid offences per-capita

Greater Kelowna’s violent crime rate skyrocketed nearly 60 per cent

Sooke’s Paul Larouche enjoys gold panning along the Sooke River, looking for small treasures. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Paul Larouche, 29, with over 215,000 subscribers, opens up about his journey

On Nov. 8, 2017 as the search was called off, white tents and black privacy fencing were no longer visible at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek and fewer police vehicles were present. (File photo)
Several police vehicles seen at Sagmoen farm in Shuswap Thursday night

RCMP at Silver Creek property where the remains of an 18-year-old Vernon woman were found in 2017

CBSA. (Black Press Media File)
4 sentenced in B.C. steroid smuggling, distribution ring that spilled into U.S.

Canadian Border Services Agency announced the results of a lengthy investigation it called ‘Project Trajectory’

Search and Rescue Technicians carry a stretcher to the CH149 Cormorant during a 442 Squadron Search and Rescue Exercise in Tofino on February 28. (Photo by: Cpl Joey Beaudin, 19 Wing Imaging, Comox)
Father and son found dead after weeklong search near Pemberton

The father and son had set out for a day of mushroom picking last Thursday

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A full moon rises over Mt. Cheam on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Rare full moon, Daylight Saving makes for a uniquely spooky Halloween – despite COVID-19

We can’t host costume parties but this weekend is still one for the history books

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman wears a face mask and plastic gloves while browsing books as a sticker on the floor indicates a one-way direction of travel between shelves of books at the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch, after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Roughly 5,700 people are isolating due to being exposed to a confirmed case

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Crime up 31 per cent in Vernon in 2019: Statistics Canada

Increase includes a 45 per cent rise in violent Criminal Code violations

Most Read