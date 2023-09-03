QUIZ: In celebration of workers

A Camosun College program is giving automotive technicians the skills the need to work on electric vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)A Camosun College program is giving automotive technicians the skills the need to work on electric vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)
A sign for help wanted is pictured in a business window in Ottawa. Help wanted signs can be found in many business windows. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean KilpatrickA sign for help wanted is pictured in a business window in Ottawa. Help wanted signs can be found in many business windows. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Crews pave a street in Summerland. Construction crews can be seen in many communities across Canada. (Black Press file photo)Crews pave a street in Summerland. Construction crews can be seen in many communities across Canada. (Black Press file photo)

On Monday, Sept. 4, Canadians will celebrate Labour Day, an annual holiday to celebrate the achievements of workers.

The day is also a celebration of the labour movement.

For many, the Labour Day weekend is the last long weekend of the summer and the Tuesday after Labour Day is the start of school in many parts of the country.

In honour of workers and Labour Day, here are a few work-themed questions. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


