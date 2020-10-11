There is no shortage of beer varieties in British Columbia. From left are a Saison Noel from Howl Brewing and a Humans Hazy IPA from Parkside Brewing and a Beets by Sinden Beet Sour from Electric Bicycle Brewing, at Refuge Tap Room on Fort Street. (Don Denton - Boulevard)

QUIZ: Cheers to B.C.’s beers

October is Craft Beer Month in British Columbia

October is Craft Beer Month in British Columbia, a time to celebrate the many beers and breweries in this province.

There is no shortage of beers, from breakfast stouts and Baltic porters to lagers, wheat ales, fruit beers and cream ales. There is also plenty of innovation and experimentation going on at breweries around British Columbia.

Whatever your beer of choice (or if you’d prefer a nice glass of root beer instead,) put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz.

Good luck, and please drink responsibly.

For more information about the beers of British Columbia, visit The B.C. Ale Trail.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of apples

READ ALSO: QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mars jumps out from the night sky across B.C.

Just Posted

Sponsor a salmon with the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre

Supporters of a new campaign get to name their fish and receive updates throughout its life cycle

Lake Country dirt biker wins 24-hour race

Malcolm Hett took full advantage of the one-off B.C. event

Downtown Vernon security seeks second go

Overnight seasonal security records 796 files in first year

COVID-19 confirmed at Vernon high school

Interior Health reports case at Fulton Secondary

Dog leads goats around Westside

Unusual group spotted near La Casa between Vernon and West Kelowna

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

North Okanagan-Shuswap school district faces $2 million deficit

Superintendent says three factors have led to a “significant financial issue” amid COVID-19

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Rescued 2010 Winter Olympics sled dog goes missing in Oliver

The husky rescue dog went missing three months ago in the South Okanagan

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

New microbrewery a dream come true for Salmon Arm couple

Adam and Genean Morrow plan to open the Morrow Beer Company in November

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

COLUMN: The measurements of a great nation

There are now more than 38 million people living in Canada

Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle

Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out

Most Read