A man pauses while digging out snow from under a car stuck on a street in the aftermath of a snowstorm, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?
Winter begins later this month, but is already on the ground in many parts of the country
It’s beginning to feel a lot like winter.
The temperatures are dropping and the first official day of winter is approaching.
At this time of year, the days are short, temperatures often include a minus sign and snow is on the ground. It’s also a time when some sun-lovers are booking tickets to tropical destinations as a way to escape this season’s chill.
Whether you love or hate winter, it’s a part of life in Canada.
How much do you know about winter, snow and cold? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.
Good luck.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
ContestsSnowWinter
Snowmobile races and other cold weather activities are popular during the winter months. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Winter is a fact of life in Canada. During the winter of 1936, Summerland’s downtown featured plenty of snowy roads. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
Snow removal crews in Penticton work to clear and salt the roads following a Novembrer snowstorm. (Photo- City of Penticton, Facebook)
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.